Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AJG opened at $215.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $220.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

