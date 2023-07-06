Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,166 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Vontier were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus upped their target price on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Vontier Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VNT opened at $31.29 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $32.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

