Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $240,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $193.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.61 and a 52 week high of $229.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley bought 250 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley bought 250 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

