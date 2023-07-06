Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 64.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SAM opened at $309.08 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.26 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.31.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $291.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.75.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

