Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases New Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $71.28 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $261.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $121,543.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,646.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,275 shares of company stock worth $1,377,474. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BLKB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading

