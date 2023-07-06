Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,823,000 after buying an additional 365,211 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Corteva by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 924,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,342,000 after buying an additional 151,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Barclays reduced their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.