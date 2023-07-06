Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 837.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

PDM stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a market cap of $917.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.47). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $142.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

