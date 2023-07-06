Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRIM. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 441,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 141,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,156.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $441,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $553,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 295,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,261,295 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

