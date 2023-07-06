Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,103 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $553,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 24.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,917,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after purchasing an additional 766,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,630,000 after purchasing an additional 758,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Equitable Trading Down 1.0 %

Equitable stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

