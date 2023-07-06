Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,279 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $83.86 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $85.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

