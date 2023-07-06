Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,396 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,395 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,455,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

NYSE:MRO opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.35. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

