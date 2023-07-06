Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,408 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 381,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,817,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,322. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

