Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 15,326 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,326 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $142.36 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

