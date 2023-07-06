Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 15,986 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,986 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 436.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 4.4 %

FLWS opened at $7.65 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $495.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $417.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

FLWS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

