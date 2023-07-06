Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,880 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,198 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Illumina by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $187.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.67.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

