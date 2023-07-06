Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 21,768 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,768 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 154,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

Insider Activity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,678.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.17. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.83 and a quick ratio of 10.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.