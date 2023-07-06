Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 23,591 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,591 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in UMH Properties by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98.

In related news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

