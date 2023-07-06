Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,491 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CarGurus by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CARG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

CarGurus Trading Down 3.8 %

CARG opened at $21.81 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $231.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.09 million. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.