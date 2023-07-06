Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,503 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.15. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.57 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

