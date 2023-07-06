Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 287 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $67.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.98. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 73.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

