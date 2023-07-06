Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 4,328 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,880 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

