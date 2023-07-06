Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 4,502 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,602 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $35,601,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,575,486 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 414.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 490,772 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 478,522 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 75,960 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks bought 74,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $1,016,800.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,647,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,932,735.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks bought 74,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $1,016,800.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,647,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,932,735.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,684.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 89,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,850. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $16.62 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $328.74 million, a P/E ratio of 110.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $182.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.61 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

