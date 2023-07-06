Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 4,833 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after buying an additional 1,731,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,657 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 538,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,514,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. The business's revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $89,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,589.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $263,731.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,299,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,594,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $89,845.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,619 shares in the company, valued at $272,589.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,090,660 shares of company stock worth $28,175,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

