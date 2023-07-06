Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 6,492 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zuora were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Zuora by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $136,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $174,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 36,892 shares in the company, valued at $332,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $136,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,427.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,951. 9.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZUO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zuora to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

