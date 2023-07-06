Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 8,280 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Radware were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDWR. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,128,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 18.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 110,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Radware by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 641,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 531,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 85,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDWR shares. StockNews.com lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Radware Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $69.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Profile

(Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.