Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,105 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 134,998 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

