Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $12.82 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCF. StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

