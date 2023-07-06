NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in NOV by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,660,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,986 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NOV by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NOV by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.90. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. NOV’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

