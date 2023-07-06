Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,353 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,744 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Down 3.1 %

Nucor stock opened at $160.45 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.56.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

