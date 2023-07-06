OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires New Shares in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($12.06) to GBX 1,000 ($12.69) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,027.50.

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. BAE Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.7716 per share. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

