OLD National Bancorp IN Buys Shares of 1,702 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity Price Performance

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TEL opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $140.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

