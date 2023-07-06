OLD National Bancorp IN Buys Shares of 2,223 Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,482,000. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Heska by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Heska by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $119.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.26. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $57.83 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Heska Corporation manufactures and sells diagnostic and specialty products and solutions for veterinary practitioners in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia, and Malaysia. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

