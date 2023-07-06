OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,953,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after acquiring an additional 136,123 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 49.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 483,600 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at $81,633.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Verra Mobility stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.85 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

