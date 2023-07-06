OLD National Bancorp IN Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 21,229.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 427.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have commented on AVB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

AVB opened at $190.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $220.42.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.54%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

