OLD National Bancorp IN Has $217,000 Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 11,536.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.17.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.44 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 92.56%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

