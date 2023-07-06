OLD National Bancorp IN Has $228,000 Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SU opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

