OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $209,000 in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Five Below by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Five Below by 3,530.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Five Below Price Performance

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,458. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $194.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $113.81 and a one year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

