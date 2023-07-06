OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $228,000 in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $61,723,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,336.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 360,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 354,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,558,000 after acquiring an additional 282,678 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 202,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 219,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

