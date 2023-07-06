OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $217,000 Investment in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ESE opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.93 and a 52 week high of $106.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.15.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.58%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

