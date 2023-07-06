OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 288 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

