OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,316 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.00% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

In related news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,729.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $706,729.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $300,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,508.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

