OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 151 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Insulet were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.7% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Insulet by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 65.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.00.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $281.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.25, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $208.54 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total value of $141,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,675 shares of company stock worth $4,265,840. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

