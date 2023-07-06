OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $228,000 Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth $36,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 34.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Catalent by 107.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth $1,485,000.

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $44.76 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 203.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.73.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

