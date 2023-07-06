OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Invesco were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 371,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 19.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Invesco stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

