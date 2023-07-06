OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lincoln National by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,134,000 after purchasing an additional 351,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 15th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.77.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.38%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

