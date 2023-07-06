Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation
In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $339,804.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,746 shares of company stock worth $1,200,485 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Onto Innovation Stock Performance
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.
Onto Innovation Profile
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
