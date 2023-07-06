Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,365,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,843 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 80.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Organogenesis by 245.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 3,808.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $416.09 million, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $107.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORGO shares. BTIG Research raised Organogenesis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,223,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,591,665.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Profile

(Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.