Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $1,088,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

Owens Corning Price Performance

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,993 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OC opened at $128.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $132.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.