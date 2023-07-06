Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,472,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $19,701,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,922,523 shares of company stock worth $27,113,243. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of -120.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

