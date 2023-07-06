Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 889 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Certara by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Certara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $24.96.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.29 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Certara from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens started coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,104 shares of company stock valued at $634,091 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

